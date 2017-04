by Paul

April 15, 2017

Attended “The Fate Of The Furious” World Premiere in New York on April 8, 2017 and had the privilege to watch the movie afterwards. I have to say I loved it, it was so much better than the previous one and Jason Statham and Charlize Theron delivered outstanding performances. The movie had action but just enough to keep it interesting, lots of humor especially in the scenes between Statham and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, many surprises and lots of heart. It was a memorable night altogether. – Joey