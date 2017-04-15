by Paul

April 15, 2017

Movies In Theaters: April 2017

Here’s your breakdown of the hottest and most anticipated movies hitting cinemas in April 2017.

Going in Style – April 7th, 2017

Three retirees plan a bank heist.

The Fate of the Furious – April 14th, 2017

The latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise will take the action to New York.

Smurfs: The Lost Village – April 7th, 2017

Smurfette and her brothers must trek through the uncharted Enchanted Forest to try and discover a fabled Smurfs village before their nemesis, the evil wizard Gargamel, does.

Spark: A Space Tail – April 14th, 2017

Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of the planet Beta, wiping out Spark’s family and sending him into hiding. But now they’ve learned of Zhong’s plan to wipe out the entire universe using the deadly space Kraken, and no one but Spark can stop him.

Born in China – April 22nd, 2017

“Born in China” follows the stories of three animal families, transporting audiences to some of the most extreme environments on Earth to witness some of the most intimate moments ever captured in a nature film.