by Paul

April 15, 2017

According to Box Office Mojo, the Fate of the Furious brought in an estimated $46.5 million on Friday, heading toward a three-day weekend around $103.8 million.

Additionally, the film began its international run on Wednesday and has since seen the largest opening day of all-time in Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Peru, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates. The films $64 million opening day in China (including $8.7 million in midnight previews) is the largest opening day of all-time, largest single day and largest Friday of all-time in the Middle Kingdom.