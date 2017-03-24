by Paul

Nestled in the suburban neighborhood of Amityville, on the south shore of Long Island, New York, 112 Ocean Avenue, a large Dutch Colonial, will forever be recognized as the house from the Amityville Horror. On November 13, 1974, Ronald DeFeo, Jr. shot and killed six members of his and in in December 1975, George and Kathy Lutz and their three children moved into the house. After 28 days, the Lutzes left claiming to have been terrorized by paranormal phenomena spawning several books and movies.

One of our readers submitted some very spooky pictures of the house on a full moon night.