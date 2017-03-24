by Paul

Gold Coast Studios, located in Bethpage, New York features its own mini backlot with a constructed set less than 1 hour east of New York City’s famous Times Square. The section replicates the pedestrian area between West 46th Street and West 47th Street complete with the TKTS Times Square building and stairway to the sky.

CBS’ new comedy “Kevin Can Wait” staring Kevin James, Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright currently film at the studios. Audience members can catch a rare glimpse of the set when parking.