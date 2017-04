by Paul

March 24, 2017

1iota offers fans the chance to attend tapings of special events such as The $100,000 Pyramid in New York and regular shows such as the View, Live with Kelly, Good Morning America, and more. In Los Angeles, shows such as Chelsea Live and the Late Late Show with James Corden.

When you sign up, you will be automatically put on a waitlist. Closer to the show date, you will be notified if you will in fact receive a ticket.

Good luck!

http://1iota.com/