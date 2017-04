by Paul

March 24, 2017

According to Box Office Mojo, as of March 23, 2017, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast domestic total sales is $228,605,887. Foreign sales of $262,000,000 brings the worldwide total to $490,605,887. On a budget of $160,000,000, the film is performing well for the studio and setting a new record for a March opening. In 2017, the studios will release of sequels to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Cars,” and “Thor,” in addition to “Beauty and the Beast.”