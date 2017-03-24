by Paul

March 24, 2017

Netflix just signed up for four more films from movie producer Adam Sandler, in addition to two remaining films Sandler has yet to release as part of his 2014 deal with Netflix.

Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions will produce each film. His first two films for the service were western spoof “The Ridiculous 6” and action-comedy “The Do-Over.”

His Netflix released films garnered a 0% and 5% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix, which does not report viewership numbers, said the movies “are the biggest film releases” it’s had thus far.