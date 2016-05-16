best hair regrowth for men


Upfronts: Fox’s Fall 2016-17 Schedule

by
May 16, 2016

Your first look at Fox’s fall lineup:

MONDAY
8/7c: Gotham
9/8c: Lucifer

TUESDAY
8/7c: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
8:30/7:30c: New Girl
9/8c: Scream Queens

WEDNESDAY
8/7c: Lethal Weapon (new)
9/8c: Empire

THURSDAY
8/7c: Rosewood
9/8c: Bones

FRIDAY
8/7c: Hell’s Kitchen
9/8c:The Exorcist (new)

SATURDAY
7/6 – 10:30c: Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football

SUNDAY
7/6c: NFL On Fox
7:30/6:30c: The OT/Bob’s Burgers
8/7c: The Simpsons
8:30/7:30c: Son of Zorn (new)
9/8c: Family Guy
9:30/8:30c: The Last Man on Earth



