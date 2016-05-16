by Paul

May 16, 2016

Your first look at NBC’s fall lineup:

MONDAY

8/7c:The Voice

10/9c: Timeless

TUESDAY

8/7c:The Voice

9/8c: This Is Us

10/9c: Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Blindspot

9/8c: Law & Order: SVU

10/9c: Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8/7c: Superstore

8:30/7:30c: The Good Place

9/8c: Chicago Med

10/9c: The Blacklist

FRIDAY

8/7c: Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon

9/8c: Grimm

10/9c: Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8/7c: Saturday Dateline Mysteries

10/9c: Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY

7/6c: Football Night in America

8:20/7:20c:Sunday Night Football