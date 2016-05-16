Your first look at NBC’s fall lineup:
MONDAY
8/7c:The Voice
10/9c: Timeless
TUESDAY
8/7c:The Voice
9/8c: This Is Us
10/9c: Chicago Fire
WEDNESDAY
8/7c: Blindspot
9/8c: Law & Order: SVU
10/9c: Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8/7c: Superstore
8:30/7:30c: The Good Place
9/8c: Chicago Med
10/9c: The Blacklist
FRIDAY
8/7c: Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon
9/8c: Grimm
10/9c: Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8/7c: Saturday Dateline Mysteries
10/9c: Saturday Night Live
SUNDAY
7/6c: Football Night in America
8:20/7:20c:Sunday Night Football