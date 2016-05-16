by Paul

May 16, 2016

One of our reliable sources for productions in New York, Made in NY’s Reel Jobs, a list of free job listings, which is limited to job opportunities in the film, television, and theatre industries in New York, has still not been updated in 2016. Scheduled to be published by the Mayor’s Office Of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting each Monday, the last date of publication is December 10, 2015, and lists several projects in preproduction and production which have currently wrapped.

Stay tuned if this source of productions in the big Apple starts publishing again.

http://www.nyc.gov/html/film/html/jobs_training/reel_jobs_list.shtml