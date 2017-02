by Paul

May 16, 2016

Following the demise of Nicole Baharie’s character Abbie on the third season of Sleepy Hollow, Fox has renewed the supernatural drama for a 13 episode fourth season which is currently scheduled to air midseason.

In celebration for fans of the series, myself included, here are a few shot of the season 1 cast attending New York Comic Con. Tom Mison, who plays Ichabod Crane, is the only main character that remains on the series.