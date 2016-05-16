by Paul

Before releasing the official ABC Fall TV Lineup, ABC declined to renew long running dramas Nashville and Castle for an additional season.

Nashville, which is currently wrapping its its fourth season, would have produced 100 episodes had it continued. The series staring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere is being shopped around to other networks and online broadcasting services by produced Lionsgate TV. The series was a brand which launched several music albums and concerts tours which have expanded globally.

Castle, staring Nathan Fillon, recently let go of costar Stana Katic who has carried the show since episode 1. If the series did return, she and several other key cast members would not be returning as the series was in the process of rebooting itself to continue telling Castles tale.

Did you want to see more of Castle and Becket or Rayna and Juliette? There may be hope for the latter. Only time will tell.